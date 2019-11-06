



— We caught the problem on camera in the Hermosa community – drivers don’t stop at a stop sign, even when there are people in the crosswalk.

Residents have asked for those changes at Pulaski Road and Dickens Avenue for years. And now we are getting results, with those changes officially in the works after our reporting.

As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th) said he would take action after our first story aired. The Chicago Department of Transportation said the same.

The first step residents were able to see was a camera set up on a pole. It may not look like much, but it’s everything to the people who live around here.

“We’ve been looking for answers for this issue of no traffic control for the past five years,” said Eric Nelson.

People have seen close call after close call because drivers don’t always stop. Just weeks ago, a man in a dump truck blew through the stop sign – hitting and killing a man crossing the street.

Maldonado’s office explained the presence of the camera: “The camera device is installed by Office of Emergency Management (OEMC) either by request from the Police Department or by the Alderman through his Ward Menu. “

It was unclear why the camera was taken down Wednesday evening.

But Nelson said, “I’m thrilled.”

He is among the neighbors happy to see something happening here.

“I hope that something better comes out of this – just some sort of change,” he said.

But that’s not all. On Wednesday night, CDOT said it is gathering the data right now to decide if a traffic signal could help.

In a statement, CDOT said in part: “CDOT has received a request for a traffic study on the intersection from Alderman Maldonado and has started the process of conducting the study. CDOT will be gathering traffic counts and crash data and will then analyze the data to determine if a traffic signal is warranted.”

CDOT also noted that the section of Pulaski Road where the intersection is located is under Illinois state jurisdiction and the Illinois Department of Transportation will have to agree if CDOT decides a signal is warranted.

“It typically takes a few months for IDOT to review such studies, but in this case we will request that IDOT expedite their review” CDOT said.

Maldonado’s office said the study is now in CDOT’s hands, and the alderman’s office has no control over how long the study will take.

“Any steps that can be taken to help save somebody else’s life in the future is vital,” Nelson said.

CBS 2 is also told CDOT is also working with Chicago Police on what they called an enforcement process for the intersection.