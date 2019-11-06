CHICAGO (CBS) — A 37-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning, when she was struck by a dump truck while riding a bike in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.
Police said the woman in the bike lane on Milwaukee Avenue around 7 a.m., headed south alongside a dump truck, when the truck turned right onto Kilbourn.
The truck rolled over the woman, who was in the driver’s blind spot, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the 21-year-old truck driver had a green light, and was distraught after hitting the cyclist. Officers said it appeared to be a tragic accident.
It was not immediately clear if the driver would face any traffic citations.
The truck belongs to a trucking company based in Des Plaines. The company said they’re truly saddened by what happened, calling it “a dark day.”
The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.