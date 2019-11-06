CHICAGO (CBS) — Three burglars broke into a convenience in the South Loop early Wednesday, stealing an ATM.
Police said the thieves shattered the glass on the front door of the store near 8th and Wabash shortly after 2 a.m., and stole the ATM located next to the entrance, as well as two cash drawers and several bottles of liquor.
The thieves fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.
The store owner – who asked to remain anonymous – estimated the break-in cost him thousands of dollars in damage and lost merchandise.
“The employees are a little worried, as well. They don’t want to work. They’re like, they don’t want to work a night shift,” he said. “They’ll do a morning shift. Now they’re going to be more scared.”
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.