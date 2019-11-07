CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly woman struck a pedestrian and crashed into a building Thursday afternoon while backing out of a parking lot in Lincoln Square.
Police said the 89-year-old woman was backing out of her space in a parking lot near Lincoln Avenue and Ainsle Street around 2:35 a.m., and ended up running over a male and crashing into an empty building.
The building appeared to be a daycare center that was still under construction.
The male who was hit was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. His age was not immediately available.
The driver refused medical attention.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, or if the driver would face traffic citations or charges.