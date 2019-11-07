CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was fatally shot, while driving her car on the far South Side.
The incident took place at 133rd and Ellis, in Altgeld Gardens.
Chicago police said the 53-year-old woman was pulling into a parking lot and that’s when shots rang out.
She was hit in the face and killed on scene.
Family and friends showed up there, hugging each other and crying.
“Young lady coming home from work. You can’t even say wrong place at wrong time because she’s doing what everybody does,” community activity Pastor Donovan Price said. “They’re shooting, caught in the crossfire.”
Family on scene says the woman is a daycare worker.
No one is in custody.