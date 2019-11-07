Bulls Race To Big Lead From Start, Clobber Atlanta HawksTomas Satoransky scored 27 points and the Chicago Bulls raced to a big lead in the opening minutes on the way to a rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Bears Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky Trying To Get TVs Turned Off Inside Halas HallMatt Nagy was asked again today about giving up play calling duties as a way to maybe jump start this offense. He wouldn't really answer other than saying they're always looking at all avenues to improve.

Bulls Blow 19-Point Lead, Lose To LakersLeBron James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Chicago Native Anthony Davis Clarifies Comments On Possibility Of Playing For Chicago Bulls Next SeasonAnthony Davis is back in Chicago, for the first time with the Lakers.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Steelers' Trey Edmunds, Giants' Darius Slayton Among Top Pickup OptionsWith injuries to guys ahead of them on the depth chart, the Steelers running back and Giants wide receiver are options to look at on the waiver wire this week.

IHSA Challenges Ruling That Allowed CPS Cross-Country Runners To Advance Despite Recent Teachers' StrikeDays after Chicago Public Schools cross-country runners competed in this weekend’s Illinois state sectionals, the Illinois High School Association has filed an appeal – challenging a judge’s earlier ruling that allowed them to participate.