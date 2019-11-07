GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A Gary city councilman had his car stolen in September, and two days after winning reelection, he is the one facing new criminal charges over the incident.
Ronald Brewer stood charged Thursday with kidnapping and criminal confinement.
In late September, Brewer’s attorney, Scott King, said Brewer’s red Lexus – with his credit and debit cards inside – was stolen.
The council president reported the theft to police and tracked unauthorized purchases, including in Hammond and East Chicago. Cops told Brewer to share updates with Gary Police.
King said Brewer caught up to his car and caught one teen responsible the day after the theft. Brewer is now accused of firing a gun at the two teens he believed stole the car and then taking the boys against his will.
King described Brewer’s actions as a citizen’s arrest. That’s an act that’s legal in Indiana in the proper circumstances.
“He’s able to grab one of the kids, one of the young men and he decides to take him, consistent with what he’s been told by the Hammond Police Department, to the Gary Police Department,” King said.
But police disagree – East Chicago Police arrested Brewer on probable cause criminal recklessness and probable cause kidnapping.