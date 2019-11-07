With Appellate Hearing Delayed, CPS Runners Will Participate In State Cross-Country ChampionshipsThere were big smiles from cross-country runners Thursday night, after finding out that she and some of her fellow students will be allowed to compete in the IHSA Cross-Country State Championship this weekend.

Bears Looking To Set A Record Against The Lions, Staying Optimistic Despite Recent LossesA win Sunday would give the Bears 100 all-time victories against the Lions. That would be the first time they've ever reached triple digits wins against any opponent. We're trying to find the positives around here.

Freezing Temperatures Won’t Stop Platform Tennis Players From Competing In Chicago Area This WeekendYes, this is an outdoor sport. In Chicago. In the winter. But, there are actually heaters under the court, meaning neither rain, nor wind, not even snow can keep them from playing.

'My Integrity Remains Intact'; Police Supt. Johnson Insists Retirement Has Nothing To Do With Inspector General's ProbeJohnson said the only reason he's calling an end to his 31-year career with the department is the toll the job has taken on him and his family.

Jamie Erdahl: 'LSU Has To Sustain Quality Play Against Alabama, That Is What The Tide Require Of Teams'SEC on CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl breaks down the LSU-Alabama matchup, set to air on CBS this Saturday afternoon.

Bulls Race To Big Lead From Start, Clobber Atlanta HawksTomas Satoransky scored 27 points and the Chicago Bulls raced to a big lead in the opening minutes on the way to a rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.