BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS) — A contractor found human skeletal remains in an underground electrical vault near Blue Island on Thursday, police said.
At 9:24 a.m., Cook County Sheriff’s police were called to an industrial site in the 3100 block of West 131st Street in Blue Island after a contractor found human remains.
Officers found out the contractor had found the skeletal remains in the vault, as well as blue jeans and gym shoes, police said.
The remains were removed and taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
An examination of the remains is scheduled for Friday. There were no signs of foul play.