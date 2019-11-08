CHICAGO (CBS)– A 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the head while riding in the backseat of a car after being picked up from a high school dance.
The incident took place in Albany Park near Central Park and Lawrence just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
A witness said the shots were fired into the rear window.
The teen was listed in critical condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
The 33rd Ward Alderman Rossana Rodriguez took to Facebook to say she is “heartbroken” to have to report this incident.
She said the 14-year-old was in the car with his mother, who was picking him up after the Von Steuben High School homecoming.
“I will not be resting easy tonight knowing that this is happening in our ward but I will be attentive to my phone all night and early morning, waiting for reports.,” the Alderman wrote.
This is a developing story.