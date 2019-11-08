CHICAGO (CBS) — Below average temperatures will continue through the weekend, with even more cold arriving to start next week.
Expect Friday’s chill to continue into the evening at 23 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the low 40, and a low of 24 on Sunday.
Light snow may develop overnight Sunday. Then, a cold front arrives on Monday, and highs will be in the upper 20s with gusty winds and snow showers.
Accumulation shouldn’t be more than an inch or two. But Monday’s evening temps will drop to the mid 10s with wind chill values near 0.
Tuesday will also see only a high of 25, but there will be sun.
The remainder of the week will remain below average, but with a general warm up.