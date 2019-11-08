



— A show of force was displayed by Chicago police during a roll call Friday night.

They’re searching for the person who shot a 14-year-old sitting in a car, getting a ride home from his mother, after a homecoming dance Thursday.

As the teenager fights for his life at Lurie Children’s Hospital with serious head injuries, the community came out in support as police look for the gunman.

Standing at attention were Chicago police officers from the 17th District, gathered in an effort to get the attention of the Albany Park community.

Resident Irma Aragon carried a sign expressing her message. Her heart is heavy — especially after the shooting of a 14-year-old at this same intersection less than 24 hours ago.

“If this happened on this corner this is your problem, too,” Aragon said.

The investigation reveals the teen’s mother had just picked him up from a school dance — and as the teen, his mother and young sibling headed home near Central Park and Lawrence, someone fired shots through the rear window and the bullet pierced the teen in his head.

“This is real issues, it’s trauma for the family,” Aragon said.

Aragon lost her son back in 2016 to gun violence and understands the anxiety the teen’s mother faces hoping her son pulls through.

“She was doing the right thing, taking care of her kid and driving him,” Aragon said. “They’re not doing nothing wrong.”

CPD believes by holding the roll call on the street it will drum up tips, but more importantly resonate with Albany Park neighbors. The men and women patrolling are just as affected by yet another teenager shot.

“We are fathers, we’re mothers, we’re uncles, we’re cousins, we’re brothers and sisters,” said Deputy Chief Ernest Cato. “So and time we see a child hit, it does, it hits our officers hard and that’s why we consistently talk to them about these issues and that’s why they’re standing here today.”

As the teen recovers, the hope is someone will speak up.

“Always someone hear or see something but they need to come out and say it,” Aragon said.