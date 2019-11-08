AEW Full Gear: Cody Challenging Chris Jericho For ChampionshipChris Jericho will defend his AEW World Championship against Cody Rhodes at Full Gear, with Kenny Omega also scheduled to face Jon Moxley.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 10: Sit Kirk Cousins Against A Strong Cowboys Pass DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why Minnesota Vikings starter Kirk Cousins is on their list of guys to sit this week.

Power-Play Goal, 2 Assists For Patrick Kane As Blackhawks Beat VancouverPatrick Kane had a power-play goal and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

With Appellate Hearing Delayed, CPS Runners Will Participate In State Cross-Country ChampionshipsThere were big smiles from cross-country runners Thursday night, after finding out that she and some of her fellow students will be allowed to compete in the IHSA Cross-Country State Championship this weekend.

Bears Looking To Set A Record Against The Lions, Staying Optimistic Despite Recent LossesA win Sunday would give the Bears 100 all-time victories against the Lions. That would be the first time they've ever reached triple digits wins against any opponent. We're trying to find the positives around here.

Freezing Temperatures Won’t Stop Platform Tennis Players From Competing In Chicago Area This WeekendYes, this is an outdoor sport. In Chicago. In the winter. But, there are actually heaters under the court, meaning neither rain, nor wind, not even snow can keep them from playing.