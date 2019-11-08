  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban doctor was charged Thursday with criminal sexual assault in an incident occurring at a medical center, police say.

The assault reportedly took place in March 2016 at Dr. Fabio Ortega’s then-office at the NorthShore Medical Group, 6801 N. McCormick Blvd., Lincolnwood police say.

Detectives have been working on the investigation for the past several months.

Lincolnwood police charged Ortega with a class 1 felony with approval from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ortega, a 73-year-old Chicago man, was given $50,000 D-bond Friday. He posted the bail and was then released.

 