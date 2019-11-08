CHICAGO (CBS)– Juul Labs will stop selling its most popular flavor, mint e-cigarettes.
This hault in sales is in response to widespread backlash to vaping.
In September, A suburban 18-year-old recently hospitalized because of vaping is suing the makers of an e-cigarette he used as well as the place where he got it from.
In a complaint filed in Lake County Circuit Court, the civil suit names Juul Labs Inc., as well MFD Mobile, also known as The Gas Stop in Waukegan, for allegedly illegally selling nicotine-based products to Adam Hergenreder of Gurnee.
A government report this week found Juul is the top brand for high school students.
Juul stopped selling fruit and dessert flavors.