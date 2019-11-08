CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with making a false report of an offender with a gun on an academic institution’s campus, police say.
Chicago police say Michael Gallo, 51, called the institution and said a man with a gun was on campus in the 3300 block of North Campbell Avenue Tuesday.
Gallo was arrested in the 800 block of West Blackhawk Street around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.
He has been charged with two felony counts of disorderly conduct/false report of offense.
Gallo’s court date is set for Saturday.