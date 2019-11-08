CHICAGO (CBS) — A body found submerged in water Friday morning has been identified as that of missing teenager Abe Gonzalez, officials say.
Gonzalez, a 17-year-old boy from northwest suburban Island Lake, was found at 10:45 a.m. in a swampy area just southwest of Slocum Lake, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A family member had reported he was missing Nov. 2.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Wauconda Fire Protection District had conducted a sonar search of Slocum Lake earlier in the week, since it was in the vicinity Gonzalez was last seen.
Gonzalez had last been seen in unincorporated Wauconda around midnight Nov. 2, when he had left a gathering at a residence on foot and had been described as highly intoxicated, officials say.
Officials say there is no evidence to indicate foul play in Gonzalez’s death, but an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Gonzalez was found by a search party of sheriff’s detectives and sheriff’s auxiliary deputies.