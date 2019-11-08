CHICAGO (CBS) — Keenan is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
He’s a four-year-old Blue Heeler mix. He loves keeping busy with rope toys, bones and squeaky toys. The smart young puppy is very attentive and would do well in future training classes with his new forever family.
Keenan is already crate trained.
Adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center located at 1997 North Clybourn.
You can join PAWS Chicago next Friday November 15 for the 18th annual Fur Ball.
Countdown to the Fur Ball is officially in the single digits! Join us in nine short days on Nov. 15 for our 18th annual Fur Ball celebration. Learn more about this event and buy your tickets today at https://t.co/ynCdYCSl3h. pic.twitter.com/Av1khnwwOZ
— PAWSchicago (@PAWSChicago) November 7, 2019
The pet friendly black tie gala features a red carpet, dinner, dancing, dog spa, doggie buffet and more. If you can’t go you can still bid on the silent auction.
Visit pawschicago.org/furball for details.