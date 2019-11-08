CHICAGO (CBS)– A teenager screamed for help after she was assaulted by a man in her bedroom just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
Police said 17-year-old was in her bedroom, on East 89th Place, when a man entered the house through the window.
The attack turned deadly, when that girl’s uncle stepped in. The suspect fatally shot the uncle.
Police have a possible suspect in custody, who was arrested after running away from the scene.
The uncle was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he died.
The teenage girl is expected to be okay.
This is a developing story.