CHICAGO (CBS)– As Veterans Day is honored around the country, here are the events going on in the Chicago area on Monday.
Chicago’s Veterans Day Ceremony
The City of Chicago is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at Soldier Field to honor local veterans. Admission is free and the ceremony will take place in front of the statue of Doughboy at 11 a.m.
Aurora Veterans Day Parade
The Veterans Day parade in Aurora will kick off at 10:15 a.m. This year’s theme is “Serving Our Country and Community.”
The parade will step off from the corner of Broadway and Benton Street, travel north on Broadway, then west on Downer Place to the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Hall, 23 E. Downer.
Veterans Day At Brookfield Zoo
The Chicago Zoological Society at The Brookfield Zoo is honoring veterans with a ceremony and activities. The event is free to all guests and parking is free to all veterans.
Festivities and ceremonies will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Homer Glen’s Veterans Day Celebration
On. Nov. 10, from noon to 3 p.m., there will be a free family event at Konow’s Corn Maze, located at 16849 S. Cedar Rd. The event features military vehicle exhibits, kids activity, food, raffles music and more.