CHICAGO (CBS) — An adult on a bicycle was injured after being hit by the sideview mirror of a pickup truck on the North Side.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. near Newport and Clark Street in the Lake View neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said. The side mirror of a Chevy pickup struck a 41-year-old cyclist traveling southbound on Sheffield, and the 16-year-old driver failed to initially stop, Chicago police said.
The driver was stopped a short distance away by police, who said the driver appeared to be unaware he hit someone.
The cyclist was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Earlier this week, a dump truck driver was issued two traffic violations after he ran over a 37-year-old woman who was riding her bike Wednesday morning in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.
Carla Aiello was riding in the bike lane on Milwaukee Avenue, alongside a dump truck, when the driver made a right turn at Kilbourn Avenue.
The truck rolled over Aiello, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.