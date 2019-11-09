Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears are looking to finally end a four-game losing streak, playing host to the Detroit Lions at Solider Field.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Three Things To WatchThree things to watch for as the Bears try to block out all the outside noise and finally end this four-game losing streak.

AEW Full Gear: Cody Challenging Chris Jericho For ChampionshipChris Jericho will defend his AEW World Championship against Cody Rhodes at Full Gear, with Kenny Omega also scheduled to face Jon Moxley.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 10: Sit Kirk Cousins Against A Strong Cowboys Pass DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why Minnesota Vikings starter Kirk Cousins is on their list of guys to sit this week.

Power-Play Goal, 2 Assists For Patrick Kane As Blackhawks Beat VancouverPatrick Kane had a power-play goal and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

With Appellate Hearing Delayed, CPS Runners Will Participate In State Cross-Country ChampionshipsThere were big smiles from cross-country runners Thursday night, after finding out that she and some of her fellow students will be allowed to compete in the IHSA Cross-Country State Championship this weekend.