



Three things to watch for as the Bears try to block out all the outside noise and finally end this four-game losing streak.

They host the Detroit Lions Sunday at noon on CBS 2.

Trubisky Turning The Corner?

Where else could we start but with Mitchell Trubisky?

I’m not sure if he was ever able to get the televisions turned off at Halas Hall, but the only way he’s really going to turn down the haters is to start playing better. The Lions look like a good place to start. They’re 30th in the NFL in passing defense and have allowed 12 touchdown passes in their last four games.

So maybe Mitch will actually want to watch TV this week and hopefully he gets his first touchdown pass in three weeks.

Slowing Down Stafford

The Bears defense has been good, but not great lately. They’ll be tested against Matthew Stafford and a resurgent Lions offense under new coordinator Darrell Bevell. Stafford ranks in the top 10 in every statistical passing category and he leads the NFL in 20-plus yard completions. Look for the bears secondary to be tested in this one, especially by the Lions two dynamic wide receivers Kenny Gollady and Marvin Jones Jr, who have a combined 13 touchdowns this year.

That’s tied for most in the league by a tandem.

Stalling On The First Drives

My final thing to watch for is a super bold prediction. The Bears will get more than 10 yards on their opening drive. That would be an accomplishment because they haven’t done that their last three games.

They’ve gone: three plays for seven yards, four plays for a total of seven yards after a sack and last week they had three plays for one yard. Maybe they’ll even have a couple of first downs, too. There’s been so much talk about it, you have to believe Matt Nagy finds a way to get the offense off to a better start, especially against this subpar Lions defense.

PROGRAMING NOTE: We’ll have a Post Game Show on CBS 2 right after the game. Ryan Baker, Megan Mawicke, former Bears Fullback Jason McKie and I will break down all the action win or lose… Or tie… actually, if it’s a tie, we might call it off. (editors note: we’ll have a Post Game Show regardless of outcome).