CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend will be the warmest weather for the next serveral days, as a cold front will send temperatures diving and create the potential for snowy conditions into Monday morning.
Clouds will give way to sunnier skies on Saturday with highs in the 40s. Kickoff for the Bears game (on CBS 2 at noon) will be mostly cloudy with temperatures also in the low 40s.
Light snow may develop overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Then, a cold front arrives on Monday, and highs will be in the upper 20s with gusty winds and snow showers.
Accumulation shouldn’t be more than an inch or two. But Monday’s evening temps will drop to the mid 10s with wind chill values near 0. Those temps would be near the daily records.
Tuesday will also see only a high of 25, but there will be sun.
The remainder of the week will remain below average, but with a general warm up.