



— Members of Rainbow PUSH pushed for change from top to bottom following a racist incident at a Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings.

At a news conference Saturday, the Rev. Jesse Jackson along with other civil rights leaders called for a complete overhaul of the Buffalo Wild Wings company.

“Something systemic and deep within that organization led those employees to believe what they were doing was in accordance with the values of that company,” said the Rev. Marshall Hatch of New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.

The announcement comes two weeks after 18 African Americans were asked to leave their tables because a white customer didn’t want to sit next to them.

Following the incident, Buffalo Wild Wings announced sensitivity training at all of its Chicago area locations.

The restaurant fired two employees after the incident and banned the customer for life.

The attorney for the group asked to leave, Cannon Lambert, said they’re looking for Buffalo Wild Wings to establish a clearly defined zero tolerance policy on racism.

“If you engage in bigoted conduct, you shall be fired,” Lambert said.

Lambert said the restaurant chain should put a clear zero tolerance policy on racism into an employee handbook, and on signs at all their restaurants.

The group included 12 children and six adults, who went to the restaurant after the children’s basketball games.