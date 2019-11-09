CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man was given 16 years in prison for smashing his car into another while in the parking lot of a Batavia restaurant, while also in possession of a loaded handgun.
Terry W. Hunter, 29, pleaded guilty to felony armed violence Thursday, agreeing to 16 years’ imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors said Hunter became frustrated at the long wait in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant in the 1900 block of McKee Street in Batavia in February of last year. He’s alleged to have then drove around and cut off the car that was in front of him.
When people got out of the car to confront him, officials say, Hunter drove off and hit a parked car in the lot. He threw a loaded handgun away as he fled, and he did not possess a FOID card.
Hunter has been held on $1 million bail since his arrest in Kane County jail. He will receive credit for 624 days served.