CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was killed in a crash that shut down two outbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway this weekend has been identified.
Jose Gudino, 45, of the Southwest Side, was killed in the accident at mile marker 280 on the outbound Stevenson in Bedford Park, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday in the outbound lanes near LaGrange Road.
State Police say a pickup truck was stopped in a traffic lane on I-55 Southbound and was struck in the rear by a Honda at a high speed. The truck rolled over in a ditch and caught fire, and its driver, later identified as Gudino, died at the scene. The other car had significant front-end damage.
An autopsy determined Gudino died of blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle collision and the manner of his death was an accident.
The 22-year-old male driver of the Honda refused medical treatment.