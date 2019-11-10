CHICAGO (CBS) — For Veterans Day on Monday, the Shedd Aquarium is offering a special deal.
Any retired veteran or member of the U.S. Armed Forces with an ID will receive free admission at the aquarium.
The admission includes access to the aquarium – including all galleries, the special “Underwater Beauty” exhibit, and an opportunity to see an aquatic presentation.
Other family members do still need to purchase their own tickets.
The deal for veterans was also in effect on Saturday and Sunday.
The Shedd already offers free admission daily to all active-duty U.S. military members.