Filed Under:Chicago News, Girl Scouts, League of Women Voters

CHICAGO (CBS) — Girl scouts of all ages learned about the importance of civics and voting last week as part of the Voter Girl Project.

More than 125 girls – ranging in age from 5 to 17 – got together at Camp Grene Wood in Woodridge last week.

They learned about the branches of government, how to debate civilly, and how to cast a ballot. They even took part in a mock election.

The Girl Scouts of America partnered with the League of Women Voters in Naperville to make sure the girls learn the importance of civics at any age.