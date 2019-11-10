CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man who police initially said was trying to defend his niece from a sexual assault in the Chatham neighborhood.
Kenneth Malone, 25, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 66-year-old James Lewis, and was due to appear in bond court at noon Sunday.
Police initially said Lewis stepped in after his 17-year-old niece was sexually assaulted in her bedroom in the 500 block of East 89th Place around 9 p.m. Thursday. That’s when Malone shot Lewis, according to police.
Lewis was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The girl was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where she was stabilized.
Police originally said Lewis had entered the house through an open window, but on Friday police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said detectives had discovered “inconsistencies in the initial story” and further investigation revealed he had been invited into the home.
Investigation into the reported sex assault / home invasion at 500 BLK E 89th Place revealed that the offender was invited to the house by the victim. Detectives have found inconsistencies in the initial story & interrogations are continuing. Incident appears isolated in nature. pic.twitter.com/NcDMWCwq0b
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 8, 2019