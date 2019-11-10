CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears got a break on Sunday as they look to end a four-game losing streak, after Detroit Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was ruled out with a back injury.
Stafford, 31, has had one of the best seasons of his career so far, with 2,499 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions through eight games. It will be the first time he has missed a game since 2010.
Jeff Driskel, who played in nine games last year with the Cincinnati Bengals, will start at quarterback for the Lions. It’s his sixth career start in the NFL, after the San Francisco 49ers picked him in the 6th round of the 2016 NFL draft.
The Bears were 2.5 point favorites over the Lions before Stafford was ruled out of Sunday’s game, and by 6.5 points after Stafford was placed on the inactive list.
Meantime, Bears tight end Adam Shaheen will be a healthy scratch, along with linebackers Isaiah Irving and Josh Woods, cornerback Duke Shelley, wide receiver Riley Ridley, defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, and offensive tackle Alex Bars.