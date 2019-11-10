CHICAGO WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Monday; Up To 6 Inches Of Snow
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Albany Avenue, Little Village, Little Village shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded Sunday afternoon when someone fired shots into a vehicle in the Little Village community.

The shooting happened at 12:46 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Albany Avenue, police said.

Someone in a small black sport-utility vehicle pulled up and fired shots into another vehicle, police said.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. A 31-year-old man was struck multiple times in the back and was left in serious condition, and a 24-year-old man was struck in the head and body and was in critical condition, police said.

The victims found their own way to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A third woman who was standing inside a business was also wounded, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon. Area Central detectives were investigating.