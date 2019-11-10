CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded Sunday afternoon when someone fired shots into a vehicle in the Little Village community.
The shooting happened at 12:46 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Albany Avenue, police said.
Someone in a small black sport-utility vehicle pulled up and fired shots into another vehicle, police said.
Two men suffered gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. A 31-year-old man was struck multiple times in the back and was left in serious condition, and a 24-year-old man was struck in the head and body and was in critical condition, police said.
The victims found their own way to Mount Sinai Hospital.
A third woman who was standing inside a business was also wounded, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon. Area Central detectives were investigating.