AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — The coming snow and extreme cold were a concern Sunday night as a 5-year-old boy was missing from his home in Aurora.
Aurora police said the boy’s name is Mubengwa, and he was last seen on foot at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Spruce Street in Aurora. Mubengwa also goes by the nickname “Gluoire,” police said.
He only speaks Swahili, police said.
He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans, and possibly no jeans or jacket.
Anyone who sees a child matching that description is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5000.