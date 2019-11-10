Filed Under:Aurora, Missing Boy, Mubengwa

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — The coming snow and extreme cold were a concern Sunday night as a 5-year-old boy was missing from his home in Aurora.

Aurora police said the boy’s name is Mubengwa, and he was last seen on foot at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Spruce Street in Aurora. Mubengwa also goes by the nickname “Gluoire,” police said.

He only speaks Swahili, police said.

Mubengwa, 5, was reported missing from Aurora on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Credit: Aurora Police)

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans, and possibly no jeans or jacket.

Anyone who sees a child matching that description is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5000.