Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory For Monday Morning; Up To 6 Inches Of Snow PossibleTotal accumulations are expected to reach 3 to 6 inches, with the heaviest snowfall expected over the northern and central parts of the Chicago area.

Kenneth Malone, 25, Charged With Killing Uncle Of 17-Year-Old He Was Having Sex With; Victim Had Chased Him With Golf ClubKenneth Malone, 25, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 66-year-old James Lewis.

MISSING WOMAN: Deborah Wilson-Hunter, 62, Last Seen In South ShoreDeborah Wilson-Hunter was last seen shortly before 5 p.m. Friday near 69th Street and South Shore Drive, according to police.

2 Dead, 1 Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On Interstate 65 Near Crown PointIndiana State Police said a 2015 Kia entered the southbound lanes of I-65 from the wrong ramp at U.S. 231 around 1:30 a.m., and crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette in the center lane.