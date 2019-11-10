CHICAGO (CBS) — Police this weekend were looking for three men who have been robbing Chicago Transit Authority train riders in Lawndale.
The trio approached people who had just gotten off the Pink Line at the grade-level Kostner station around 1 a.m. Saturday.
The robbers then hit the victims and stole their phones, police said.
All three suspects were wearing distinct outfits at the time of the robberies. One was wearing what appeared to be a surgical mask over part of his face.
The suspects were described as black males between the ages of 18 and 23, standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 140 to 180 pounds, with medium to dark complexions.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.