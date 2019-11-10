CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men wearing clown masks broke down the door of an apartment in Portage Park late Saturday night, and robbed a man of cash.
Police said a 22-year-old man was in his apartment when he heard someone pounding on his back door around 11:45 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Leland Avenue.
Three armed men wearing clown masks and dark clothes then kicked in the door, grabbed the man by the neck, and stole cash from his dresser, according to police.
The robbers fled the scene. Police said the robbery does not appear to have been random.
Police said the victim refused medical attention.
No one was in custody Sunday morning.
Area North detectives were investigating.