Filed Under:Chicago News, Crime, Rogers Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said the man was found in the courtyard of an apartment building near Ashland Avenue and Jonquil Terrace around 2:10 a.m.

The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting might have been a drive-by involving a black SUV.

No one was in custody Sunday morning.

Area North detectives were investigating.