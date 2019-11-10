CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Police said the man was found in the courtyard of an apartment building near Ashland Avenue and Jonquil Terrace around 2:10 a.m.
The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead.
Police said the shooting might have been a drive-by involving a black SUV.
No one was in custody Sunday morning.
Area North detectives were investigating.