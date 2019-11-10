CHIACGO (CBS) — A run celebrating Polish independence was held at Montrose Harbor on Sunday.
A cannon blast got everyone’s feet moving as the Polish Independence 10K Run and 5K Walk (Bieg Niepodległości) commemorated the 101st anniversary of Poland’s independence, which comes Monday.
On Nov. 11, 1918, Polish sovereignty was restored after the country had been partitioned by the Russian, Prussian, and Austrian empires for 123 years.
The date coincides with the end of World War I and is celebrated as Armistice Day in much of the world. In the U.S., the holiday is celebrated as Veterans Day, having been broadened as a day to honor all veterans.
The run raised money for the Uptown-based Sarah’s Circle, a charity supporting homeless women in Chicago.
Sarah’s Circle provides housing, case management, and clinical and social services. Runners were also asked to bring women’s winter clothing items as donations.