CHICAGO (CBS) — What began as a way for Mark Buciak to honor his late father has turned into an annual blood drive at Old St. Pat’s Church.
Buciak started the event more than 20 years ago. On Sunday, more than 100 people turned out to donate blood at Old St. Pat’s, 700 W. Adams St.
Buciak calls it a celebration of life, and was honored as a Red Cross Hero for organizing it every year.
He said his father, who died in 1996, had been a regular blood donor and always emphasized the importance of donating those in need.
Buciak himself – who is an elite runner and has finished more than 60 marathons – had to undergo surgery himself to repair a congenital heart defect and has great appreciation for life and health, the Chicago Red Cross Stories blog noted.
Buciak also ran the Boston Marathon in 2013 when terrorist bombs killed three people and injured hundreds, the blog noted. At the time, Buciak had just a quarter mile to go in the race and his wife, Barrie, had already crossed the finish line.
He was quoted in the blog that the Boston Marathon that year worked out to be “a race of good versus evil,” and so that good could win the race, he and his wife both donated blood when they got home.