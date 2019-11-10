  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and another was injured when a car headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 65 slammed into another car early Sunday near Crown Point, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said a 2015 Kia entered the southbound lanes of I-65 from the wrong ramp at U.S. 231 around 1:30 a.m., and crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette in the center lane.

The driver of this Kia was killed when she entered Interstate 65 headed in the wrong direction, and crashed into a Chevy Corvette on Nov. 10, 2019. The male driver of the Corvette was killed, and a male passenger in the Corvette was injured.(Source: Indiana State Police)

The driver of the Corvette was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name and age have not been released.

The driver of the Kia, 21-year-old Anna Warner, of Beaverville, Illinois, was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, where she was pronounced dead around 2:40 a.m., according to police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

A male passenger in the Corvette also was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of this Chevy Corvette was killed, and a male passenger was injured, when a wrong-way driver crashed into them on Interstate 65 near Crown Point on Nov. 10, 2019. The woman driving the Kia also was killed. (Source: Indiana State Police)

Police said it appeared alcohol was a factor in the crash.

All southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for about 7 hours after the crash, but reopened by about 8:30 a.m.