CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and another was injured when a car headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 65 slammed into another car early Sunday near Crown Point, Indiana.
Indiana State Police said a 2015 Kia entered the southbound lanes of I-65 from the wrong ramp at U.S. 231 around 1:30 a.m., and crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette in the center lane.
The driver of the Corvette was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name and age have not been released.
The driver of the Kia, 21-year-old Anna Warner, of Beaverville, Illinois, was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, where she was pronounced dead around 2:40 a.m., according to police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
A male passenger in the Corvette also was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said it appeared alcohol was a factor in the crash.
All southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for about 7 hours after the crash, but reopened by about 8:30 a.m.