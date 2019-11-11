CHICAGO (CBS) — Three young men were shot Monday afternoon in the Far South Side’s Brainerd community, police said.
The shooting happened at 12:11 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue, according to police.
An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and was hospitalized in good condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and was also hospitalized in good condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and was hospitalized in an unknown condition, police said.
The circumstances regarding the shooting were unknown Monday afternoon.
Area South detectives were investigating.