CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were warning the public of two robberies in the Albany Park community near the Kimball Avenue Brown Line terminal.
In both incidents, the assailant grabbed the victim’s belongings, pushed the victim to the ground, and ran off, police said.
The first incident happened in the 3300 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. The second happened in the 4700 block of North Bernard Street at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
The suspect was described as a white Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 to 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, hat, and jeans, and in the incident on Bernard Street, he was also wearing a ski mask, police said.
Police advised the public to be aware of the crime and alert neighbors, pay special attention to suspicious people, and call 911 immediately after an incident and provide a detailed description – including vehicle and license plate information.
Anyone with information on the Albany Park robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.