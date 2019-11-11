



— West suburban Aurora has canceled its Veterans Day Parade that had been planned for Monday, with snow expected to pound the area.

“With the weather forecast calling for snow and wind chill temperatures in the low teens, we want to make sure everyone is safe,” Mayor Richard C. Irvin said in a news release. “Many of our parade units consisted of military veterans who are senior citizens and youth performers from area schools. We can’t have them out in the elements for an extended period of time.”

Snow’s falling this #VeteransDay in Aurora. Unfortunately, the unseasonable weather’s pushed city leaders to cancel today’s parade, but a #Veterans Ceremony is still taking place – indoors at Aurora City Hall. Ceremony starts at 10:15am.#veteransday2019 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/UJn20YWQ4K — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) November 11, 2019

There will still be a Veterans Day ceremony, which will be held inside in the Aurora City Hall at 10:15 a.m. Doors will open at 9:45 a.m., the city said.

“We also don’t want to miss the opportunity to honor our veterans for their service and sacrifice,” Irvin said in the statement. “Now, we can do so in a warm, comfortable environment.”

The ceremony will include remarks by Mayor Irvin, who is an Army veteran himself. A keynote address will be provided by Aurora grad and former U.S. Navy pilot Rudy Rodriguez.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight to 2 a.m. Monday, with up to 6 inches of snow possible.

Total accumulations are expected to reach 3 to 6 inches, with the heaviest snowfall expected over the northern and central parts of the Chicago area.