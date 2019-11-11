  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago Weather, November Storms

CHICAGO (CBS) — This latest snow will not go down in the record books as one of the heaviest November storms in Chicago history.

Just last year, 7.4 inches was recorded at O’Hare, making it the fifth biggest in November.

Here are the five biggest, two day snowfalls in November, according to the National Weather Service.

November 25-26, 1895: 12.0 inches
November 20-21 2015: 11.2 inches
November 6-7 1951: 9.3 inches
November 25-26 1975: 8.9 inches
November 25-26, 2018: 7.4 inches

Monday’s Veteran’s Day snow is expected to total 2 to 4 inches at O’Hare.