CHICAGO WEATHER:Subzero Wind Chills For Early Tuesday Morning
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    02:11 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AJ Freund, Andrew Polovin, Carlos Acosta, DCFS, Department of Children and Family Services


CHICAGO (CBS) — The lead attorneys for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services have said they will not defend two staffers assigned to the AJ Freund case when the 5-year-old boy died, CBS 2 has learned.

That means caseworker Carlos Acosta and his supervisor, Andrew Polovin, will have to hire their own attorneys or represent themselves in the federal civil case that was filed against them earlier this year.

AJ was killed in April, and his parents have been charged with his murder. AJ was found beaten to death and buried in a shallow grave in a field in Woodstock.

DCFS had prior contact with the family, but investigators had deemed allegations of abuse unfounded, despite concerns from a doctor and police.

DCFS has been moving to fire Acosta and Polovin, as well as investigator Kathleen Gold, who worked on AJ’s case prior to Acosta. Gold has since turned in her resignation.