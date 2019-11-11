  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the street, then got out of his car and lunged at the man with a knife, police said.

The driver cut the victim’s clothing, but he did not require medical treatment.

The altercation happened in the 2000 block of 21st Place in the Heart Of Chicago neighborhood around 9:30 a.m.

The offender fled the scene, police said.

The victim said he believed the driver was operating a ride share, but police could not confirm that detail.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.

 