CHICAGO (CBS) — Patrick Igoe, 57, has been missing from his Jefferson Park home since Saturday, when he left home without his medication, police said.
Igoe was last seen near his home in the 6100 block of West Seminole Street on Saturday, according to a missing person alert. Police said he might be in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, or near Harlem and Grand on the Northwest Side.
He was wearing a grey sweatshirt with “Hit the Gym” in white lettering on the front, a blue fleece jacket, blue sweat pants, black shoes, and maroon eyeglasses, police said.
Igoe is a 5-foot-7, 382-pound white man, with grey hair and blue eyes.
Police said he left home without medication he requires for a medical condition, but did not provide further details.
Anyone who sees him should call Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.