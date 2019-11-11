AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy who had been reported missing in Aurora has been found safe.
Aurora police said the boy named Mubengwa had last been seen on foot at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Spruce Street in Aurora. Mubengwa also goes by the nickname “Gluoire,” and only speaks Swahili, police said.
Shortly before midnight Sunday night, police said the boy had been found safe near his church. He has been reunited with his family.
“Thank you to everyone who went looking for him,” police said in a Facebook post.