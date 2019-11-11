CHICAGO (CBS)– O’Hare Airport reported a ground stop for all planes until 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, which is in effect until 2 p.m.
Total accumulations are expected to reach 3 to 6 inches, with the heaviest snowfall expected over the northern and central parts of the Chicago area. Snow totals were expected to amount to 2 to 4 in the city.
As of 8:35 a.m. Monday, 302 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 93 flights had been canceled at Midway Airport.
