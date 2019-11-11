By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– As the cold hits and the snow begins to fall, warming centers are not open due to Veterans Day.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, which is in effect until 2 p.m.

Emergency locations, like hospitals and police stations, are open.

With the bitter cold, the Chicago Fire Department says to avoid using space heaters and make sure they are at least 3 feet away from anything that can catch fire.

The OEMC also advised avoiding unnecessary trips; wearing layers; keeping your head, hands, and feet covered when outdoors; staying dry, because moisture can undermine the insulating effect of clothing; and paying attention to daily needs.

To request shelter, information on warming centers, or a wellbeing check, call 311 – or access the 311 online portal or the CHI311 app.

 