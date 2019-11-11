CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — A woman from central Illinois and an exchange student from the United Arab Emirates were killed and another person was injured when a car headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 65 slammed into another car early Sunday near Crown Point, Indiana.
As CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli reported, police said alcohol was a factor in the unbelievably violent crash.
Indiana State Police said a 2015 Kia entered the southbound lanes of I-65 from the wrong ramp at U.S. 231 around 1:30 a.m., and crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette in the center lane.
The driver of the Corvette, 20-year-old Saif Suhail Humaid Alder, of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Adler was an exchange student from the United Arab Emirates, attending IUPUI in Indianapolis.
The driver of the Kia, 21-year-old Anna Warner, of Beaverville, Illinois in downstate Iroquois County, was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, where she was pronounced dead around 2:40 a.m., according to police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
A male passenger in the Corvette also was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said it appeared alcohol was a factor in the crash.
All southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for about 7 hours after the crash, but reopened by about 8:30 a.m.