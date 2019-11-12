CHICAGO WEATHER:Subzero Wind Chills For Early Tuesday Morning
CHICAGO (CBS)– An Aurora police officer who wounded in the Henry Pratt workplace shooting nine months ago, is now hours into his first shift returning to duty.

Officer Adam Miller is one of several police officers injured during the workplace shooting back in February.

His co-worker, officer Rey Rivera returned to full duty last week.

Three other officers were shot that day and two are still recovering.

The third returned to work shortly after the shooting.

The gunman, who had been fired from the Aurora plant, died at the scene after killing five employees.

 