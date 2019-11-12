CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is going to be a bitter cold day.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, high temperatures will be in the low 20s and morning temperatures could be in the single digits to the west.
Actual temp 10deg…feels like -7deg. YIKES! COLD #Chicago morning. Record low for this date is 8deg. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/uTkenc2bor
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 12, 2019
There could also be a negative windchill.
The record low temperature for this day is 8 degrees at O’Hare, which was the temperature in 1986.
Around 5 a.m., temperatures were 9 degrees at O’Hare.
7 Day Forecast @cbschicago https://t.co/0t9lHs6jhN #fb pic.twitter.com/o8Ue4IQgiv
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 12, 2019
The next is predicted for after sunset on Wednesday.