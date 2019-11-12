CHICAGO WEATHER:Subzero Wind Chills For Early Tuesday Morning
CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is going to be a bitter cold day.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, high temperatures will be in the low 20s and morning temperatures could be in the single digits to the west.

There could also be a negative windchill.

The record low temperature for this day is 8 degrees at O’Hare, which was the temperature in 1986.

Around 5 a.m., temperatures were 9 degrees at O’Hare.

The next is predicted for after sunset on Wednesday.